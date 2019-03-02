Villagers Pelt Stones At School Bus As It Hits Goat, 9 Students Injured

Nine students sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the hospital, cops said (Representational)

Nine students were injured as villagers pelted stones at a school bus after it ran over a goat in Indore district today. The incident took place at Qazi Palasiya village in the state.

A goat was crushed under the bus' wheels as its brakes failed, said a police official. After argument with the bus driver, group of angry villagers pelted stones at the bus.

Nine students sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, he said.

They were discharged after treatment, said hospital superintendent P S Thakur.

A case was registered against 13 persons and further probe was on, the police official said.