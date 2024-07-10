Video: Massive Landslide On Badrinath National Highway, Traffic Disrupted

Heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand have triggered landslides

Vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was halted for several hours after a massive landslide today.

A video shows a huge portion of a hill crumbling onto the road, causing significant damage to a part of the highway.

Heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days have triggered landslides in the hills. A large number of roads have been blocked and several villages in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts remain heavily waterlogged due to the incessant rainfall.

The rivers of Uttarakhand are also in spate with the Alaknanda flowing near the danger mark at Vishnu Prayag near Joshimath. The Alaknanda merges with Dhauli Ganga at Vishnu Prayag.

The Badrinath Highway was blocked on Friday too due to the falling and piling up of debris at two places in Chamoli. The disruption affected the busy Bhanerpani-Pipalkoti Naga Panchayata road and Angthala road, leaving many commuters and locals stranded, reported news agency ANI.

On Saturday, two tourists from Hyderabad died in Chamoli district after being hit by boulders following a landslide, police said.

The Char Dham Yatra, meanwhile, resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for a day in view of the weather office's prediction of heavy rain in the state.