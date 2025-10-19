Advertisement
Congress's Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt After Highway Crash In UP's Meerut

A man suddenly came in front of a police escort vehicle, forcing it to apply brake, due to which vehicles following it rammed into each other, including the ex-chief minister's car

Read Time: 2 mins
Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday had a narrow escape after his car met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Raghavendra Mishra, told PTI that the accident occurred between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on NH-58 near Kharoli, when Rawat's convoy was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

A man suddenly came in front of a police escort vehicle, forcing it to apply brake, due to which the vehicles following it rammed into each other, including the chief minister's car, the SP said.

Police accompanying the Congress leader removed Rawat from the damaged vehicle, placed him in another car, after which the convoy proceeded towards Dehradun, the officer said.

The former chief minister escaped unhurt, while a head constable travelling in the escort vehicle suffered minor injuries, Mishra said.

Local Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh also said that Rawat was safe and the prompt action by police prevented a major mishap.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

