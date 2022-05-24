SUV With 11 People Hits Truck On UP Highway, 2 Children Among 5 Dead

The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place

Five members of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured after their speeding car crashed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway in Uttar Pradesh this morning, officials said.

The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr around 4:30 am, the officials said.

Eleven members of the family were in a Mahindra Scorpio that hit the truck, leading to the death of two children, a woman and two men on the spot, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

Three of the injured have been referred to a medical college in Meerut, he said.

The District Magistrate said he, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, were on the ground to oversee relief measures.

Those killed were identified as Hardik (6 years old), Vansh (5), Shalu (21), Himanshu (25) and Paras (22), police said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.



