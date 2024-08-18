10 Killed As Bus Collides With Pickup Truck In UP's Bulandshahr

"Ten people died in the accident," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said. (Representational)

At least 10 people died in a collision between a private bus and a pickup truck in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh this morning. As many as 37 others were injured in the accident on the Badaun-Meerut State Highway in Salempur. Officials fear the death count could go higher.

The administrative staff were engaged in the rescue operation. Top district officials were also present.

"Ten people died in the accident. The injured have been sent to the hospital," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told reporters.

Four people have been referred to Meerut Central while the other injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

"A pickup truck was travelling from Ghaziabad to Sambhal when it collided with a private bus. Around 21 people have been brought to the district hospital and are being treated by a team of doctors," added Mr Singh.