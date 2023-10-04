8 Killed In Varanasi Car Accident; Yogi Adityanath Yogi Expresses Grief

Varanasi Car Accident: A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

At least eight people were killed and one minor suffered injuries in a car accident that took place around 7 am on Wednesday morning in Varanasi's Karkhiyav, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

A release from the chief minister's office said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment.

“He (the CM) also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the release read.

The accident happened after a speeding car collided with a truck, said sources.

Only a 3-year-old child survived the fatal accident, sources informed.

The child has been admitted to the district hospital.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and all the bodies were taken to the hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)