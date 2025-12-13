3 Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Collides With Auto In UP: Cops

Three persons died while five others were injured after a truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near an Indian Oil petrol pump in Makur village on the Ajgain-Mohan road.

According to police, the collision was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was destroyed, and the occupants were trapped inside the vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations with the help of locals.

Police removed the people trapped from the damaged auto-rickshaw, of which three persons died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

After the accident, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot, police said, adding that a search is underway to nab him.

Those killed in the accident are yet to be identified, and efforts are on to gather information about their families, they said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by speeding and reckless driving, police said. Further investigation is underway.

