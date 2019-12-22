Uttarakhand Woman Injured After Guard Shoots Arrow At Her Over Drying Clothes: Cops

The security guard has been arrested, police said (Representational)

In a bizarre incident, a security guard in Uttarakhand's Pauri injured a woman by firing an arrow at her for allegedly drying clothes on the boundary wall of the plot he was manning, police said on Sunday.

Rajni Devi (35) was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital as the iron arrowhead hit her in the chest, Kotdwar Police Station In-charge Manoj Ratoori said.

The incident took place on Saturday and the security guard, identified as Ramlal, has been arrested, the officer said.

The boundary walls of Ms Devi's house and the plot which Ramlal guards are adjoining. When she dried clothes on the wall, Ramlal objected to it leading to a heated argument between the two, he said.

Ramlal then brought his bow and arrow and fired at Devi, the officer added.