Uttarakhand Minister's Son Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey's son killed in a car accident(Representational Image)

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur has been killed as the car in which he was travelling hit a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said today.

Ankur, 24, was on his to Gorakhpur on Tuesday night along with two friends to attend a wedding when the incident happened near Future College on Lucknow Road in the district's Faridpur area. His friend Munni Giri (26) was also killed in the accident, police said.

The other friend has been injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, said senior police officer Muniraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.