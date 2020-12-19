65-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Brother, Nephew In UP: Police

Police said that a case has been registered against the accused. (Representational)

A 68-year-old man was beaten to death by his brother and nephew following a dispute over the breakage of the fence of their field, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night, when Rishipal was getting a tubewell installed in his field for irrigation, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddhartha Verma.

Rishipal needed to build a small hutment to have the tubewell's electric motor within it and accordingly he had to ferry some construction material like bricks and cement to his field, he said.

The tractor with the construction material, however, ended up trampling a portion of the fence of his brother's field, triggering a fight between Rishipal and his brother, he added.

During the fight, Rishipal's brother and his nephew attacked him and beat him up with sticks leading to Rishipal suffering head injury and dying of it, the ASP said.

He added that a case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest them.