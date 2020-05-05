UP Woman Kills Daughter Over Argument, Buries Her Body: Police

Based on a first information report, the accused was detained. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime, the police said.

The accused was arrested after the girl's body was recovered, the police said (Representational)

Banda:

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her minor daughter and burying her body in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district following an argument between the two, the police said today.

The incident took place on April 30. The accused, Saroj, buried the body of her daughter Shilpi at a secluded spot, they said.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by Shilpi's cousin Bhawani Singh. He alleged that Saroj killed Shilpi with help from someone and later buried her body, Station House Officer (SHO) Gorean, Shashi Kumar Pandey said.

Based on the FIR, Saroj was detained. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime, he said.

The accused told police that a day before the murder, she had an argument with Shilpi as she had stayed away from home for a night. Saroj was arrested after the girl's body was recovered, the police said.

