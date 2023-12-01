UP Man Jailed For Life For Raping Dalit Woman

The incident took place on June 30 (Representational)

A court here on Friday awarded life imprisonment to man convicted of raping a twenty-year-old Dalit woman on the pretext of giving her a job.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Asad Ahmed Hashmi convicted Shahid Afridi, a resident of Ali Nagar of Gopiganj police station area, for raping the woman after giving her a spiked drink, Special Assistant Public Prosecutor Anil Kumar Shukla said.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The court has ordered him to pay half the fine amount to the victim, he said.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan said that Afridi befriended the victim -- who was from another village -- on Facebook.

The incident took place on June 30 when Afridi took the woman to a restaurant on the pretext of getting her a job, spiked her drink and later raped her, the SP said.

An FIR on the matter was lodged on last year on October 11 and police filed a chargesheet in the case after an investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)