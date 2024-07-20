UP Man, His Wife Slit Mother's Throat Over Property Dispute: Cops

The incident took place in the Hariharpur area under the Sinduria police station. (Representational)

A man along with his wife allegedly killed his mother by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Hariharpur area under the Sinduria police station.

According to police, Rajkumar Sahni, along with his wife Rajeshwari, killed his mother, Shyamdei (60), over a property dispute. They slit her throat with a sharp weapon.

After committing the crime, they fled from the spot, police said.

Sinduria police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said that based on Shyamdei's younger son's complaint, a case was registered against the couple. Efforts are being made to arrest them.

