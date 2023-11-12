UP Man Bludgeons Wife To Death With Cooker For Refusing To Give Him Money

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, said police. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a pressure cooker by her husband after she refused to give him money to buy liquor in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said Patali, a resident of Kundravi village, is addicted to alcohol. On Friday, he asked his wife Meena Devi for money to buy liquor.

When she refused, Patali started abusing her and, in a fit of rage, hit her several times on the head with a pressure cooker. Meena Devi died on the spot, he said.

The police registered a murder case against Patali -- who is on the run -- on the basis of his brother-in-law's complaint on Saturday. Meena Devi's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Efforts are underway to arrest Patali, Samar Bahadur Singh said.

