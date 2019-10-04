Unhappy With Apartment Won In Lottery, Woman Attacks Officials With Slippers

Cops said case of assault was registered against the woman, but is yet to be arrested. (Representational)

A case of assault has been registered against a woman in Gwalior for allegedly hitting a civic official and a local leader with a slippers, as she was not happy with the flat allotted to her in a government lottery.

Leela Jatav, 35, the woman, allegedly hit leader of opposition in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) Krishnarao Dixit and nodal officer of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme Pawan Singhal on Thursday, police said.

She was yet to be arrested, they added.

The GMC has built 832 flats for the economically weaker section. A lottery was conducted recently for allotment of 580 of these units.

During the draw on Thursday, Leela Jatav shouted that the lottery was a farce and there was favouritism, before attacking Pawan Singhal. When Krishnarao Dixit tried to pacify her, she allegedly attacked him too.

Pawan Singhal said she was angry because she did not get a flat on the floor she wanted.

Each house under the scheme costs Rs 3.5 lakh. The criterion for beneficiaries is that their annual income should be less than Rs 3 lakh.

