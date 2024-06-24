Toddler Falls From 2nd Floor's Window In Rajasthan Hotel, Dies

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Galaxy Palace in Rajasthan's Ajmer (Representational)

A toddler died after allegedly falling from the window of a second-floor room of a hotel in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Galaxy Palace in Diggi Bazaar.

Hansmukh Bhai and his wife Afreen had come on a pilgrimage to the Ajmer Sharif dargah from Surat in Gujarat and checked into the hotel with their four children, including one-and-a-half-year-old Kartik, Clock Tower SHO Dinesh Chaudhary said.

In the afternoon, Kartik was playing in front of the open window, which did not have any iron mesh or grille, when he fell.

The family took him to JLN Hospital where he was put on ventilator support. He died in the morning, the police said.

The family has not lodged any complaint, Dinesh Chaudhary said.

