Tiger Kills Woman, Villagers Find Her Body In Three Parts In Rajasthan

The tiger was seen in the nearby areas and must have hidden itself: Officials (Representational)

A tiger killed a woman at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, and villagers found her body in three parts, police said.

Munni Devi, 40, was killed in Kundera Range of Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur on Saturday morning.

The villagers had informed the police and forest officials after tracing three parts of her body from an agricultural field.

However, villagers did not allow officials to pick her body from for six hours and demanded Rs 20 lakh as compensation. Senior officials persuaded the villagers to disperse assuring them that the victim's post-mortem would be conducted at the same location.

"They allowed the woman's post-mortem after they were assured of Rs 4 lakh compensation," said a forest officer, adding that the tiger, T64, was seen in the nearby areas and must have hidden itself in the area when the woman went out, they added.