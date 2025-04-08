On Camera, Brave Dog Fends Off A Leopard In Uttarakhand, Internet Reacts

A video of a brave dog scaring away a leopard has created quite a storm on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by the Ranthambore National Park page, captures an amusing encounter between the two animals.

It begins with the leopard quietly making its way to what appears to be an elevated area. Just as it reaches the spot, a dog appears out of nowhere, barks and scares the leopard.

Frightened, it jumps back and runs in the opposite direction. The scene was captured on the CCTV installed outside the house.

The video, shared a few days ago, went viral on social media, with people sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Bro's now the hero in the local doggo group."

Another added, "About time a dog stood up and scared the heck out of that leopard."

Someone joked, "Dogesh bhai is gonna flex hard among his friends."

"That dog used the element of surprise, and it worked," read a comment.

In a similar incident, a chilling video of a Rottweiler attacking a cobra went viral on the internet last month. The video began with the dog growling and barking at the cobra while its owner recorded the scene.

Moments later, the powerful dog attacked the snake and tore it apart. It separated the snake's head and tail from its body, picked up the snake's head in its mouth, and ripped it further.

It then picked up the snake's head in its mouth and ripped it until the reptile was motionless. The dog continued to growl and bark at the snake.