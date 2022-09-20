Tied-Up Dead Body Of Dalit Man Found On Roadside In Rajasthan: Cops

The hands and feet of the dead body were tied. (Representational)

Body of a Dalit man with injury marks and its hands and feet tied was found on the roadside in Barmer, police said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Tagaram Meghwal, was reportedly abducted by some people on Monday.

Kalyanpur SHO Kailashdan said several injury marks were also found on the body of the man.

After coming to know about the incident, a protest was staged by his family and society, who refused to take Tagaram Meghwal's body, he said.

The hands and feet of the dead were tied. There were many injury marks on the body, he added.

Tagaram Meghwal is survived by elderly parents, brother, wife and three children.

A case has been registered into the matter, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)