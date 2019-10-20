Three Arrested For Raping Minor In UP's Aligarh

Further investigation is underway (File)

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly raping a minor from Gonda police station area.

Speaking to media persons today, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arvind said that a case was registered in relevant sections.

"We received a complaint of rape of a minor girl. Based on her statement, three persons have been arrested and a case has been registered in the matter, we are interrogating the accused," he said.

"Medical examination of the victim has been completed and we will take the next course of action based on our findings," Mr Arvind added.

