Three Arrested For Raping Minor In UP's Aligarh

"We received a complaint of rape of a minor girl. Based on her statement, three persons have been arrested and a case has been registered, we are interrogating the accused," he said.

Cities | | Updated: October 20, 2019 23:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Three Arrested For Raping Minor In UP's Aligarh

Further investigation is underway (File)


Aligarh: 

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly raping a minor from Gonda police station area.

Speaking to media persons today, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arvind said that a case was registered in relevant sections. 

"We received a complaint of rape of a minor girl. Based on her statement, three persons have been arrested and a case has been registered in the matter, we are interrogating the accused," he said.

"Medical examination of the victim has been completed and we will take the next course of action based on our findings," Mr Arvind added. 



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

minor raped Aligarhminor raped

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election NewsElection 2019Election DateAssembly ElectionMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusHousefull 4

................................ Advertisement ................................