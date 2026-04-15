Thane Woman Lured With IIT Admission Offer For Son, Duped Of Rs 12.5 Lakh

A man has allegedly cheated a Thane-based woman of Rs 12.5 lakh by posing as a senior government official and promising her son's admission to IIT Bombay, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who resided in the same housing complex as the woman in the Diva area, posed as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and claimed to have a strong influence in various government departments.

He assured the 45-year-old woman that he could secure admission for her son in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. "On this pretext, he collected Rs 12,50,000 from the victim over a period of time in 2023," an official from Mumbra police station said.

However, when the promise did not materialise and the woman questioned him, the accused gave evasive replies.

The woman approached the police with a complaint earlier this week.

An FIR was registered on Monday against the accused under relevant legal provisions for cheating, forgery and impersonation, the official said.

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