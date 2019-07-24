Cop Prevents Woman's Second Attempt To Allegedly Kill Herself Near Mumbai

The cop, a resident of the building where she was trying to jump off, saw her there. (Representational)

A police officer from Thane in Maharashtra on Tuesday risked his own life to prevent a 22-year-old woman from allegedly committing suicide, a civic official said.

Incidentally, it was the second suicide attempt of the woman, Preeti Kini, a resident of Ambivli in Kalyan, in the last one week.

Even as Preeti Kini was recovering from the injuries she had inflicted on herself on July 17, she again tried to kill herself on Tuesday morning.

The woman climbed to the fifth floor of the police quarters in Thane around 9 am and was sitting on the ledge of the building to jump off, said Santosh Kadam, who heads Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The woman was spotted by a resident of the building who raised an alarm, he said.

"Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vishwas Jadhav of Shantinagar police station, who is a resident of the fifth floor, rushed out of his flat and pulled the woman to safety," said Mr Kadam.

On July 17, Preeti Kini had tried to kill herself by slashing her abdomen in front of the District Rural Police headquarters, but was saved by police personnel.

The woman had told police that she wanted to take her own life as her in-laws were not allowing her to meet her husband.

She was rushed to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are investigating how Preeti Kini got discharged from a hospital and managed to enter the police quarters.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.