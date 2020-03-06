Voting For By-Polls To Nizamabad Local Authorities MLC seat On April 7

Polling will be held on April 7 and counting will take place on April 9. (Representational)

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the by-election to Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency.

The election was necessitated as R Bhoopathi Reddy, who was scheduled to retire on January 4, 2022, was disqualified on January 16, 2019.

Polling will be held on April 7 while the counting of votes will take place on April 9.

March 19 is the last day of filing nomination. Candidates may withdraw their candidature before March 23.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)