Teen Killed After Motorbike Plunges Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

The boys were returning home from a picnic late on Saturday when the accident happened (Representational)

A teenage boy was killed and another critically injured when their motorbike fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said on Sunday.

They were returning home from a picnic to Guldanda late on Saturday when the accident happened, Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Singh Gouria told news agency Press Trust of India.

The officer also said that the teens were not wearing helmets, adding that rash driving is suspected to be the cause behind the accident.

The boy, identified as Waseem Ahmad, and his injured friend Sohail Ganai were students of higher secondary school Bhadarwah. They were both 18 years old, the SP said.

Waseem Ahmad reportedly lost control of the motorbike at a blind curve near Thantera-Basti along the Bhadarwah-Basholi highway and fell into the 100-feet deep gorge around 9.30 pm, Mr Gouria said.

Locals launched a rescue operation even in the darkness and managed to take the two boys to a hospital nearby. While Waseem Ahmad died due to the injuries he sustained, Sohail Ganai was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, he said.