Retired Soldier's Son Goes Missing, Found Dead In UP River Next Day: Cops

Babar, son of a retired army jawan, was missing since Sunday evening. (Representational)

The body of a 25-year-old man has been recovered from Gomti river in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Tuesday. Babar, son of a retired army jawan, who was a resident of Kotwali Dehat police station area, was missing since Sunday evening.

On Monday evening, his body was found in the Gomti river in Tatia Nagar area under Gosaiganj police station limits, police said.

The relatives of the victim have alleged that Babar has been murdered.

Kotwali Dehat police station in-charge, Anirudh Pratap Singh, said that village head Babu Prasad on Monday informed him that the son of the retired soldier Nizam was missing since Sunday evening.

When the police began an investigation, they were informed of a dead body being recovered from the river.

The body was later identified of Babar, Mr Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Mr Singh added.

