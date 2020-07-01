Speech-Impaired Woman Raped In Madhya Pradesh Allegedly By 4 Minors: Police

A 20-year-old speech-impaired woman was raped allegedly by minors in Madhya Pradesh (Representational)

A 20-year-old speech-impaired woman was raped allegedly by four minors, the youngest of them reportedly aged 11, in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were detained on Monday and a case has been registered against them, superintendent of police Sachin Sharma said.

The accused are aged between 11 to 18 years and a further investigation is being carried out, the senior police officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

As per the complaint, the incident took place around 90 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday evening, station in-charge Sarita Verman said.

The woman had gone out to relieve herself in a field and had failed to return home, the official said, adding that her family later found her on the road in an injured state.

The woman informed her family about what had happened in sign language, following which a complaint was lodged and the accused had admitted to the crime during interrogation, the station in-charge added.

More details awaited.



