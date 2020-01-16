6 Pose As Crime Branch Officials, Rob UP Police Officer's House

Bareilly senior police official said police teams have been formed to crack the cases

Six robbers posing as Crime Branch officials went to the house of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district and allegedly decamped with jewellery and cash after holding his daughter and wife hostage at gunpoint, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at the Shastri Nagar residence of Pushkar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Amaria police station, they said.

Six robbers entered into the SHO's house by posing as Crime Branch officials. They held his daughter, wife and tenant hostage at gunpoint and made away with jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees, the police said.

The neighbours alerted Singh, they said.

"We spoke to members of the (SHO's) family. Searches are being carried out. Our effort is to catch the culprits at the earliest," Deputy Inspector General Rajesh Pandey said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey said police teams have been formed to crack the case and footage of nearby CCTV cameras is being examined.