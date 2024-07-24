Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows US Police Fatally Shooting Woman In Her Home

The incident began in the early hours of July 6

Illinois police have released bodycam footage capturing the chaotic moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a woman who had called 911 to report a suspected intruder in her home.

The killing of Sonya Massey, 36, over the 4th of July weekend has resulted in criminal charges against the officer who fired the shots and condemnation from the White House.

Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson has been dismissed from the police force and charged with murder and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond as of Monday.

Daniel Fultz, Grayson's attorney, declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.

On Monday, Illinois State Police released bodycam footage showing officers shouting at Ms. Massey to put down a pot of boiling water while pointing their pistols at her.

The incident began in the early hours of July 6 when Ms Massey called the police to her home in Springfield, 200 miles (320 km) south of Chicago, believing someone had broken into her property.

Officers followed her inside as she searched for her identification.

In the video, Mr. Grayson notices a pot on a lit stove, gestures towards it, and says, "We don't need a fire while we're here." Ms. Massey walks to the stove to remove the pot. She and Mr. Grayson appear to laugh about her pot of "steaming hot water," before she says twice, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

"You better not, or I swear to God I'll shoot you in your [expletive] face," Mr. Grayson responds, drawing his pistol and shouting for her to drop the pot.

GRAPHIC VIDEO | Officials release video of officer fatally shooting 26-year-old Sonya Massey in her home after she called 911



Sonya Massey was shot in the face by Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson. Grayson, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other… pic.twitter.com/c5xkBzwJOm — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) July 23, 2024

In a statement, President Biden expressed being "heartbroken" for her family and noted that her death serves as a reminder "that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not."

Vice-President Kamala Harris called on Congress to pass police reforms, stating on X: "Sonya Massey deserved to be safe. The disturbing footage released yesterday confirms what we know from the lived experiences of so many-we have much work to do to ensure that our justice system fully lives up to its name."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul described the footage of the shooting as "horrific" in a statement on Monday. "As the community reacts to the release of the footage, I urge calm as this matter works its way through the criminal justice system," Raoul said.

Attorneys for Ms. Massey's family have praised prosecutors for their swift action against Mr. Grayson. Personal injury lawyer Benjamin Crump stated that the footage would "shock the conscience of America."

"OK, I'm sorry," Ms. Massey says before ducking.

After shooting her, the officer says, "What else do we do? I'm not taking hot boiling water to the face." The video also captures Mr. Grayson telling his police partner that Ms. Massey would not need medical help.

As the other deputy attempts to get a medical kit, Mr. Grayson says, "She's done. You can go get it, but that's a head shot." He then leaves to get his own medical kit after the other officer suggests they at least try to stop Ms. Massey's bleeding.

On Monday, the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office stated that Mr. Grayson was not justified in his use of force.