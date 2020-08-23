Cop Accused Of Sexual Assault In UP, Suspended: Police

A police official was suspended following a sexual harrasment complaint in UP. (Representational)

A police official was suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur following a complaint by a 28-year-old woman that she was sexually assaulted by him, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Sunil Sharma, who was earlier posted at the Kalaan police station, has been prime facie found guilty, leading to his suspension.

Senior police official S Anand said the woman had complained him almost a month ago that she had met the former Kalaan police station Sunil Sharma for some work.

"But, the cop allegedly sexually assaulted her for almost a month," he said.