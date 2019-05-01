Uttar Pradesh Engineering Student Commits Suicide Over Failed Love Affair

The body of the B.Tech student has been sent for post-mortem examination (Representational)

A third year engineering student of Rohilkhand University allegedly committed suicide over a failed love affair in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday, the police said.

Sumit Kumar, 20, who is from Badaun, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his rented room at Bareilly's Pashupati Vihar Colony, a police official said.

According to students living in the adjoining rooms, Sumit was in a relationship with a girl who got married to someone else on Monday, the official said.

The body of the B.Tech student has been sent for post-mortem examination and his family has been informed, the officer added.

