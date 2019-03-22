Rescue Operations On To Save Haryana Boy Trapped In Borewell Since 2 Days

Rescuers try to save child from a 60-feet borewell in Balsamand village of Hisar district.

Sine the past two days, rescuers have been trying to pull out a one-and-a-half-year-old child stuck inside a 60-feet-deep borewell in a village of Haryana.

The rescue operation started after the child fell into the borewell near his house in Balsamand village of Hisar district on Wednesday evening.

A team of NDRF and army experts is being assisted in the rescue operations by civil and police authorities, officials said.

Digging is now being done manually instead of using machines, to ensure that soil does not fall over the 18-month-old child, they added.

Earlier, the authorities had started digging a parallel well about 20 feet away from the borewell to subsequently create a tunnel to bring out the child safely.

The child's movements are being monitored using a night-vision camera which was dropped inside the borewell.

On Thursday, the rescuers tried to pull out the child with the help of a net, but had to shelve the plan after facing some difficulties.

The child, identified as Nadim, was playing with some friends who were plucking fruits from a tree when he suddenly fell into the borewell. Afterwards, the family members and the villagers informed the police.

The child's father works as a labourer.

Earthmovers, drilling machines and other equipment have been pressed into service, even as oxygen tubes were dropped to help him breathe. Biscuits and juices are being supplied to the child, officials said.

A medical team had also been deployed at the incident site.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena had earlier said legal action will be taken against the person who dug the borewell without taking any permission from the department concerned.

He said a survey would also be carried out in the district to find out how many borewells had been left open and could pose a danger.

