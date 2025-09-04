200 Families Rescued As Jhelum Overflows In J&K's Budgam

Nearly 200 families were rescued as the Jhelum River spilt over in Budgam district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured people that the government was taking steps to prevent such floods in future and accused the previous governments of not doing enough to prevent flooding.

Soon after arriving here, Abdullah headed straight to flood-affected areas in Lasjan to take stock of the situation.

He hit out at the government at the helm in Jammu and Kashmir after the 2014 floods, saying it did nothing to ensure that the valley is safe from floods.

"We will have to ask questions about what was done after the 2014 floods in Kashmir. Those who were ruling here have done nothing that would have ensured floods do not recur," Abdullah told reporters after visiting Lasjan.

The Jhelum spilt in Shalina in Budgam district early Thursday, leading to flooding of several low-lying areas.

Abdullah said the past 11 years, after 2014, were "wasted." "Two days of rain should not make people fearful of floods. We will take steps to ensure that," he said.

"Thankfully, there is no loss of life due to timely action by the administration, but there is property damage, which should not have been the case. If Jhelum and the flood channel had been dredged during the past 11 years, we would not have faced this situation," he added.

Abdullah said he would write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to send a team to Kashmir to assess the losses.

"A team from the Centre is coming to assess losses in the 10 districts of the Jammu division. I will be writing a letter to the Union home minister to send the same team to Kashmir as well for assessing the losses due to floods in the Valley districts," he said.

Earlier, police rescued nearly 200 families from flood-affected areas of Srinagar district.

"In response to the ongoing flood-like situation and heavy waterlogging in various parts of the city, Srinagar Police, in close coordination with SDRF and River Police, has activated a comprehensive evacuation and relocation plan to safeguard the lives and well-being of affected citizens," a police spokesperson said.

He said police, River Police, and SDRF units have been deployed under the supervision of territorial officers across vulnerable locations in the district.

"These teams successfully evacuated and relocated nearly 200 families and individuals from the severely impacted areas, which included 24 families and houseboat dwellers who were rescued from Peerzo Island and Basant Bagh," he said.

According to the spokesperson, 39 families were evacuated from Bonyarbal, S R Gunj, Malik Sahib, Safakadal, Pamposh Colony, Noorbagh, Guzarbal, and Madanyar Fateh Kadal.

"Around 20 families and individuals were evacuated and relocated from Dedi Kadal, Habba Kadal, Zaindar Mohalla, Tankipora, Karan Nagar, Kursoo, Iqbal Colony, and Aramwari, while 20 families were rescued from Tailbal and vulnerable areas of Hazratbal," he added.

The spokesperson said 63 persons were rescued from Panzinara-Mujgund, Bund Side, Maloora Bund, Khawajabagh Bund, Parimpora Bund, Bilal Colony Bund, Qamarwari, Rampora Chattabal Bund, Zenpora, and Tengan.

Police have identified and plugged potential breaches in embankments to prevent aggravating the flood situation, he said.

Srinagar police have formed contingency teams and quick reaction teams to bring the stranded to safety and regulate traffic.

Round-the-clock helplines have been set up to assist the general public in crisis.

Police have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, report waterlogging, fallen trees, or electric hazards to the nearest police station or Police Control Room.

Educational institutions have been closed in the valley for the past two days.

