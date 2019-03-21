18-Month-Old Trapped In Borewell In Haryana, Rescue Operation On

The police have said they cannot give a timeframe of the rescue operation yet. (Representational)

An 18-month-old baby fell into a 60-feet-deep borewell in Haryana's Balsamand village while playing with his friends today. A massive operation to rescue him is underway, officials said.

Oxygen tubes have been dropped to help the child breathe, the officials said. They also dropped biscuits and juice for the trapped child.

"The rescue operations are on. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel and experts from the army, assisted by local authorities are on the job. As of now, the child is safe," Hisar Deputy Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said.

Earthmovers have been pressed into service to rescue the child. A medical team is also at the site, the officials said.

Hisar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena said legal action will be taken against the person who dug the borewell without taking permission from the department concerned.

The accident has again brought to the fore the dangers posed by uncovered borewells, which have turned into death traps for children.

In 2006, a massive operation was launched to rescue five-year-old Prince, who had fallen into a borewell in a village in Kurukshetra. He was pulled out safely nearly 48 hours later.

