15-Year-Old Madhya Pradesh Girl Allegedly Raped Inside Bus, 3 Arrested

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday (Representational)

A 19-year-old bus helper has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl inside a bus in Biaora town of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested Raju Ahirwar for allegedly raping the minor, and two others, including the bus driver, for abetting the crime, an official said.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when the survivor was returning to her village after meeting her brother in Indore, a police official said.

Raju Ahirwar allegedly raped the girl inside a stationary bus at Biaora bus stand, while bus driver Kadir Khan, 25, stood guard outside the vehicle, Suthalia police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud said.

After the incident, the girl reached Suthalia police station at around 2 am on Thursday and reported the crime, he added.

An offence has been registered against Raju Ahirwar under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Gaud said.

Kadir Khan has been charged with wrongful confinement, the official said, adding that another accused Suresh Verma, who had allegedly taken the survivor to Indore, was charged for kidnapping, he said.