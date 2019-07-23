Woman Constable Attempts Suicide After Abuse By Husband Over Dowry: Cops

The woman's husband would beat her regularly after consuming alcohol, police said (Representational)

A 22-year-old constable posted at the Mahila Police Station in Rajasthan's Baran district attempted suicide by consuming a toilet cleaner after she was allegedly harassed and beaten up by her drunk husband over dowry demands, police said on Tuesday.

Sheela Sahariya was rushed to the district government hospital after she drank the poisonous substance late Monday night. She is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be out of danger, they said.

A case was lodged against the husband, Sanjay Sahariya, on the basis of the statement given by the woman to the magistrate, police said.

In her statement, the constable alleged that her husband, an alcohol addict and unemployed, has been harassing and torturing her for dowry ever since they got married, Assistant Sub-Inspector at Mahila police station Bhanwar Singh said.

Her husband would beat her regularly after consuming alcohol, the ASI said, quoting the statement.

Sheela Sahariya had joined Rajasthan Police in 2016. She got married around six years ago.

