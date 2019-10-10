Rajasthan Police Arrest Man After Street Cameras Show Him Raping 8-Year-Old

Rajasthan Police arrested a man after CCTV footage showed him raping an 8-year-old (Representational)

Rajasthan Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Alwar district. The police said that the incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

"The man was seen raping a minor girl on CCTV camera. Based on the footage, we identified the accused and arrested him," Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh told news agency Press Trust of India on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 2 am on October 6 when the man, identified as Gaurav, lured the eight-year-old girl from a Durga Puja pandal and raped her.

"We also went to the girl's house. She had not informed her parents about the incident," Mr Deshmukh said.

The accused has confessed to the crime, he added.

The father of the 8-year-old has submitted a complaint in the police station and a case has been registered. Further investigations are being carried out by the police.



