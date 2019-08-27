Odisha Man Allegedly Beheads Wife, Surrenders In Police Station

A man taken into custody for allegedly beheading his wife. (Representational image)

A man allegedly beheaded his wife suspecting infidelity in Odisha's Puri district, a police officer said.

He then walked into the police station with the severed head and surrendered himself.

"The incident occurred at Raiberuan village on Sunday night following a heated argument between the couple," senior police official of Puri Uma Sankar Dash said.

The accused Ganesh Beura, who is 40-year-old, was working with a private company in Chennai and had recently come home.

"The couple entered into frequent arguments as the accused suspected that his 34-year-old wife Annapurna Beura was having an extramarital affair," the police official said.

"During one such heated exchange on Sunday night, the man beheaded his wife," Mr Dash said.

"He walked into the police station with the severed head of his wife and narrated the entire incident to the police," the officer said.

However, the family members of the woman alleged that the accused had tortured his wife when she was with him in Chennai. So, she returned to Odisha.

A forensic team visited the crime site and conducted a thorough examination.

The police officer said they are investigating the matter.

The man has been taken into custody and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

