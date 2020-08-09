Punjab Police Claim To Bust Major Spurious Liquor Module With 2 Arrests in Amritsar

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh. (Representational)

The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted another major spurious liquor module with the arrest of two people from Amritsar's Majitha.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh.

The arrests took place during a raid on Saturday morning following a tip-off received by the Majitha station house office, police said.

Raju, a man from whom Gurwinder and Lovepreet had purchased spurious liquor, is on the run, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta.

Dinkar Gupta in a statement said Raju hails from Sultanwind in Amritsar and his arrest may lead to the unraveling of the whole chain of the business in the case.

Police are also in the search of one Bikka, who had allegedly purchased liquor from the duo. They are also tracking nine others, identified as the duo's regular buyers.

They will all be arrested soon, said the DGP.

A total of 160 litres of spurious alcohol in four cans of the capacity of 40 litres each was seized Gurwinder's house.

A chemical examination of the seized liquor revealed that it was unfit for human consumption, the DGP said.

Meanwhile, statewide raids continued as part of the crackdown against those involved in the trade of spurious liquor.

The DGP said he has directed to collate a database of all transporters, drivers and workers working at distilleries to ensure stricter vigilance