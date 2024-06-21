Pune Girl, Her Friend Arrested After She Dangled From Tall Building For Reel

The Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station has arrested a man and woman for performing a potentially deadly stunt to click a reel atop a dilapidated temple building, an official said here on Friday.

They are identified as Mihir Gandhi, 27, and his friend Minakshi Salunkhe, 23, while a third person who was making the reel is absconding.

“After we got information about the video, we launched investigations and managed to trace them. They were summoned to the police station late last night and placed under arrest. We have charged them under IPC Section 336 and others,” Senior Inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, Dashrath Patil told IANS.

However, since the offence is minor with a jail term of less than six months plus a fine or both, they will not be remanded to custody, added Patil.

Earlier this week, people of Pune were rattled to see the boy and girl, and the unidentified reel-maker performing a daring feat atop an abandoned temple roof.

Gandhi was seen lying at the edge of the temple roof and the girl Salunkhe, laughing away, gingerly got down, grabbed his hand and was seen dangling mid-air from a height equivalent to at least a 10-storied building.

The background showed the depth below the building, indicating that in case her grip slipped, she would have met with a gory end, as speeding vehicles ply on a road nearby.

The reel, which quickly went viral, elicited angry responses from the people who demanded stringent punishment for the duo for endangering their lives and setting a bad example for others, especially youngsters.

Patil said that the police are on the lookout for the third accomplice who was shooting the reel on his mobile and expressed hope that he would be caught soon.

--IANS

qn/uk