Pune Woman Hangs From Building Holding Man's Hand. All For A Reel

She clung to a man's hand and was hanging from the edge of the roof of a building, while another filmed it. The scene is not from 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' where Gwen Stacy fell off the building and Peter Parker tried to save her. It's from Pune.

To check their "grip strength" two people performed a stunt for an Instagram reel. While Emma Stone, who played 'Gwen Stacy' in 'Amazing Spider-Man 2', wore a safety harness to perform the stunt, the woman in the reel was just holding the man's hand and was hanging approximately 100 feet from the ground.

The identity of the man and the woman and other people part of the stunt is not known.

#Pune: For Creating Reels and checking the strength, Youngsters risk their lives by doing stunt on an abandoned building near Swaminarayan Mandir, Jambhulwadi Pune@TikamShekhawatpic.twitter.com/a5xsLjfGYi — Punekar News (@punekarnews) June 20, 2024

This incident took place near Swami Narayan Temple in Pune where two people risked their lives for views on Instagram. There was a multi-camera setup for the reel - A man on the roof was seen filming it, while another person shot the video from the ground.

The third cameraperson leaned slightly towards the edge to film it. In the video, no safety precautions were taken by anyone while performing the stunt.

The reel triggered a response on social media, with users calling it reckless, unnecessary and pointless to form such an act and risk their lives.

The video is now viral on social media. People have sought action against the content creators. No complaint has been registered.