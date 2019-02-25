Prime Accused In Murder Of Businessman In Madhya Pradesh Arrested

Police said Rohit Sethi was arrested with 112 grams of cannabis from a park in Dehradun. (FILE PHOTO)

The main accused in the murder of a businessman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore over a Rs 19 crore dispute in a cable TV firm has been arrested in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, police said on Monday.

Businessman Sandeep Agarwal, 42, was shot dead in Vijay Nagar area of Indore on January 16 this year.

Police said the main accused Rohit Sethi was arrested with 112 grams of cannabis from a park in Dehradun.

Rohit Sethi used to run a cable television network in Madhya Pradesh in which Agarwal had invested Rs 19 crore.

Agarwal wanted his money back after a dispute with Rohit Sethi and the latter then conspired to kill him using gangster Sudhakarrao Maratha and three sharpshooters, the official said.

Sudhakarrao Maratha and the three shooters were arrested on January 23, the official said.