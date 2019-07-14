Police Team Out To Arrest Cow Smuggler Attacked, 7 Officials Injured

Those involved in the attack will be arrested soon, Ashutosh Mishra, senior police official Prayagraj

Seven police personnel were injured in an attack by villagers when they went to arrest a man wanted in a case of cow smuggling, the officials said.

The incident occurred in Mariyadih village of the district where the police team was visiting to arrest a missing accused.

"Police personnel have been injured in an attack by villagers while attempting to arrest a man wanted in a case of cow smuggling. Strict action will be taken and those involved in the attack will be arrested soon," senior police official of Prayagraj Ashutosh Mishra said while speaking to media.

Following the incident, large number of police force was deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

