CCTV Shows Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Before Being Shot Dead

A bullet hit Aryan - who was in the passenger seat - near the neck.

A new video has surfaced showing the Class 12 student in Haryana's Faridabad who was allegedly chased in a car and killed by cow vigilantes who mistook him for a cattle smuggler. The CCTV installed at the Gadpuri toll plaza on the Agra-Delhi national highway shows Aryan Mishra, the victim, in a red colour Renault Duster car with his friends on August 24.

The five accused - who have been arrested - can be seen following them in a Maruti Suzuki Swift at around 3 am. Aryan was shot dead seconds later.

During interrogation, the arrested men - Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh - revealed that on the night of August 23, they had received information that some suspected cattle smugglers driving two SUVs were doing recce in the city.

While searching for the cattle smugglers, they spotted a Duster car and asked Aryan's friend Harshit, who was driving, to stop. However, he didn't because their friend Shanky had a feud with somebody and they thought they had sent goons to kill them.

As Aryan and his friends didn't stop, the accused men went after the car. Catching up, they opened fire at the car and a bullet hit Aryan - who was in the passenger seat - near the neck. He was shot again when his friend finally stopped the car, and the shooters thought they might fire back at them.

The second bullet hit Aryan in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died a day later.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody after being presented in a city court.