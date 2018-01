Rail traffic was disrupted for more than four hours after a parcel coach of the Gondwana Express derailed between the Keetham and Farah stations last night, an official said.A parcel van of the Gondwana Express ran off the rails at 10.20 pm yesterday. No one was injured in the incident, Sanchit Tyagi, PRO, DRM office (Agra) said.A relief train and a medical van was rushed to the site. Divisional Railway Manager, Agra, Ranjan Yadav rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, he said. It took four and a half hours to repair the track. The Gondwana Express resumed its journey at 5 am, he said.A departmental probe has been ordered into the incident.