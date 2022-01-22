Goods Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Traffic On Delhi Route Affected

Mathura Train Derailment: Several coaches of a goods train derailed in Vrindavan (Representational)

Rail traffic was completely obstructed between Mathura and Delhi following the derailment of a Ghaziabad-bound freight train in Vrindavan, officials said today.

The accident happened at 11:30 pm on Friday when several coaches of the train coming from Chittoor Nimba station derailed, they said.

"Both up and down routes and the third line have been affected owing to the derailment," Agra division railways PRO SK Srivastava said.

Over 300 men are working continuously to remove the coaches, which were loaded with cement, he said.

About 15 wagons of the train covered all three railway lines and the traffic may resume only by evening, said the official.

The train derailed between Bhuteshwar and Vrindavan road stations of Mathura-Palwal section of the North Eastern Railway, the official said.



