3 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Near Bhopal; Traffic On One Line Affected

Senior officials have reached the site

Three wagons of a goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Monday, an official said.

The incident, which took place at 12:45pm under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway, disrupted traffic on one of the lines and efforts are on to restore the route, he said.

"Senior officials have reached the site. Further details are awaited," he added.

