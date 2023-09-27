Train Climbs Platform At Mathura Station In Uttar Pradesh, Probe Ordered

Train Accident in Mathura: The engine stopped after hitting a pole at Mathura Junction station.

A train coming from Delhi derailed and climbed on a platforms at Mathura Junction. The incident took place on Tuesday night and the train was an electrical multiple unit (EMU). No casualty was reported, news agency PTI said. A portion of the platform and an electric pole was damaged by the train's engine. Videos posted by several news agencies showed the train's engine near the station name board. The EMU stopped after climbing the platform and hitting the electric pole.

Railway station director SK Srivastava was quoted as saying by the news agency that the train was coming from Shakur Basti. He added that all the passengers had de-boarded the train before the accident.

The railways has ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

According to authorities, the train reached Mathura Junction at 10.49pm on Tuesday. After all the passengers got down, it rolled down the track and climbed onto platform 2A before coming to a stop after hitting the polce. They added that a woman received electric shock and was treated for given first aid.

A portion of platform 2A was damaged in the incident and movement of trains restricted from there, but other services are operating normally.

This comes days after a 12-year-old boy prevented a major accident in West Bengal as he waved his red shirt to an approaching passenger train.

The loco-pilot spotted the boy and stopped the train using emergency brakes just in time. PTI identified the teenager as Mursalin Seikh.

"The boy named Mursalin Seikh, son of a migrant labour of the nearby village, was also present in the yard with the railway staff. On noticing a rain-damaged portion under the tracks, the boy acted sensibly at that point of time and alerted the loco pilot of an approaching passenger train by waving his red shirt along with other on duty railway staff," Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

The incident took place last Thursday near the Bhaluka road yard.