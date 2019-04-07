8 Rail Staff Injured After Train Collides With Inspection Car In Kolkata

None of the passengers of the train were reported to be injured. (Representational)

At least eight railway staff were injured when an EMU local train dashed against a stationary inspection car near Srirampur railway station on Saturday, a senior officer said.

All the injured personnel of the inspection car (tower van) were taken to hospital for treatment, ER Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Howrah, Ishaque Khan said.

Of the injured persons, six were admitted to railway hospitals at Howrah and Sealdah, an ER spokesman said.

The train from Howrah was moving towards Srirampur station, where the home signal was red, but the train overshot it and collided sideways while crossing the stationary inspection car at a crossover of tracks, he said.

None of the passengers of the train were reported to be injured, Mr Khan said.

The 37057 Howrah-Seoraphuli local dashed against the inspection car while approaching the Srirampur station around 4.25 pm, the spokesman said.

As a result of the accident, the inspection car was derailed, and train movement via the down main line and the reversible line of the Howrah-Bandel section were blocked, he said, adding, restoration work is underway.

At least 10 pairs of EMU locals were cancelled owing to the accident, inconveniencing passengers.

The driver of the local train that dashed against the inspection car has been put under suspension, the spokesman said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.