2 Minors Raped On Pretext Of Being Given Movie Roles, Case Filed

Maharashtra: The rape accused threatened the girls to post their objectionable photos. (Representational)

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping two teenage girls in Maharashtra under the pretext of getting them roles in films, an official said on Tuesday.

Over the last one year, the accused allegedly took the girls, both aged 13, to a forest in Vasai area where he repeatedly raped them, the official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said.

The man also demanded Rs 70,000 from the girls while threatening to post their objectionable pictures on social media.

The girls' parents lodged a complaint, following which the Nallasopara police on Monday registered an First Information Report (FIR) against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 376, (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said

