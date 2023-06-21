On Camera, Man Falls From Speeding Train In UP; Survives

The man slid and rolled for several feet on the platform after falling from the train.

A man miraculously escaped after falling on the platform from a high-speed train in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The video of the incident is now viral on social media platforms.

The shocking incident occurred at the Shahjahanpur Railway Station when a man fell on the platform from the Patliputra Express, which was speeding at 110 km/hr.

The man slid and rolled for several feet on the platform after falling from the train, while other passengers watched the dramatic incident unfold.

The man stood up and is reportedly unhurt. It is unclear how the man fell from the moving train onto the platform.

Recently, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a man from being run over by a train at a railway station in West Bengal. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

In another incident, an elderly woman slipped while boarding a moving train and was saved by an alert cop in Mumbai.